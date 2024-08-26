WWE, TNA, AEW, Sting, More Comment On Sid Vicious’ Passing

The wrestling world is reacting to the passing of Sid “Vicious” Eudy with WWE, TNA, AEW and more taking to social media to comment. As reported earlier, the WWE and WCW alumnus passed away at the age of 63 on Monday following a long battle with cancer.

WWE issued a statement on Eudy’s passing, which reads as follows:

Sid Eudy passes away

WWE is saddened to learn that Sid Eudy has passed away. A two-time WWE Champion, Sid was one of the most imposing and terrifying competitors of his generation with a natural charisma that immediately connected with the WWE Universe.Standing at 6’9, Sid gained notoriety in 1989 when he signed with WCW and wrestled with and against some of the biggest names in the industry, including The Steiner Brothers, The Road Warriors and The Four Horseman. Debuting as Sid Justice in WWE, he served as the Special Guest Referee at SummerSlam 1991, where WWE Champion Hulk Hogan and The Ultimate Warrior teamed up against The Triangle of Terror in a 3-on-2 Handicap Match. That very same night, Sid saved Randy Savage and Miss Elizabeth from an attack at the evil hands of Jake Roberts and The Undertaker at the couple’s newlywed reception. After a few years away from WWE, Sid made his triumphant return as “Sycho Sid,” where he allied himself with Shawn Michaels and was in his corner at WrestleMania XI when The Heartbreak Kid challenged Diesel for the WWE Title. That night would begin an iconic rivalry between the two with Sid winning the WWE Championship from The Showstopper at Survivor Series in 1996 and joined the hallowed ranks of champions. After losing the title back to Michaels, Sid became a two-time champion by defeating Bret Hart on the Feb. 17, 1997 edition of Raw. Known as “The Master and Ruler of the World”, Sid’s reputation as one of the toughest and most thrilling Superstars cemented his legacy in WWE, and his influence can still be seen in wrestling rings around the world. WWE extends its condolences to Eudy’s family, friends and fans.

You can also see reactions to the news on social media from TNA, AEW, the NWA, Booker T, Marc Mero, Jim Ross, Eric Bischoff and more below:

We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of the legendary Sid Vicious. A true powerhouse and unforgettable force in the ring, his legacy will forever be remembered in the world of professional wrestling. pic.twitter.com/lc2uBx2Fv9 — TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) August 26, 2024

AEW and the wrestling world mourn the passing of the legendary Sid “Vicious” Eudy. Our thoughts are with his family, his friends and his fans. pic.twitter.com/B70XKUlBzR — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 26, 2024

The National Wrestling Alliance sends it condolences to the friends, fans and family of Sid Eudy. pic.twitter.com/J5wDV0h0Mv — NWA (@nwa) August 26, 2024

One of the most believable big men EVER.

I loved working with Sid and will miss him. pic.twitter.com/mNQYH61vd1 — Sting (@Sting) August 26, 2024

So Sorry To Hear Of The Passing Of Sid Justice. For All Of You Out There That Have Known That We Hadn’t Gotten Along In Business- The Last Time I Saw Him, We Hugged, He Called Me Champ, And I Said Thank You! He Has A Beautiful Family, And His Family Should Know That He Was Much… pic.twitter.com/legtqE0yHH — Ric Flair® (@RicFlairNatrBoy) August 26, 2024

Without Sid Vicious, I don’t think my brother and I would have made it to WCW. His impact on this business was undeniable, and he paved the way for so many of us. My deepest condolences to his family during this difficult time. #RIPSid pic.twitter.com/3fYWTAkHzO — Booker T. Huffman (@BookerT5x) August 26, 2024

So sad to hear that friend and wrestling superstar Sid Eudy (Sid Vicious & Sid Justice) has passed away at 63 from cancer. He was one of the first wrestlers I wrestled when I was trying out for WCW. What a great guy. My heart, thoughts and prayers go out to his family, friends… pic.twitter.com/HLodDELIHH — Marc Mero (@MarcMero) August 26, 2024

Sad to hear of the passing of Sid Eudy aka Sid Vicious. Quite the attraction! pic.twitter.com/sYFTMbW7HJ — Jim Ross (@JRsBBQ) August 26, 2024

So very sad to hear of the passing of Sid Eudy. I have nothing but the fondest memories of working with Sid. My thoughts are with his family, friends, and fans. #MuchRespectSid — Eric Bischoff (@EBischoff) August 26, 2024

Wow, I’m so sorry to hear that Sid Eudy has passed on. Sid had such a presence. When Sid Vicious stepped through the curtain, you knew you were looking at someone special. He had it all and he looked as impressive as anyone to ever enter the squared circle. I had no idea he was… pic.twitter.com/iEyY1Blgk5 — Diamond Dallas Page (@RealDDP) August 26, 2024

I’m shocked and saddened to learn that Sid Eudy passed away today. What an incredible look and presence. He certainly left his mark on our business. I send my prayers and best wishes to his family. RIP Sid. pic.twitter.com/V6Bd5LMOHc — JakeSnakeDDT (@JakeSnakeDDT) August 26, 2024

I was deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Sid Vicious at age 63. Vicious had a career that spanned several major wrestling promotions, including WWE (then WWF), WCW, and ECW. pic.twitter.com/oAJNsXKLCn — Dan Severn (@danbeastsevern) August 26, 2024

The CAC is profoundly saddened by the loss of the incomparable Sid Eudy at 63, a legend in the professional wrestling world known for his iconic personas Sid Justice, Sid Vicious, and Sycho Sid. May his family, friends, and fans find strength in celebrating his remarkable life. pic.twitter.com/HVtIsdtZZi — Cauliflower Alley Club (@CACReunion) August 26, 2024

Rip #sidvicious . Thanks for the childhood memories and always being cool with me. pic.twitter.com/FcgrvzDoqE — James Storm (@JamesStormBrand) August 26, 2024

I'm sorry to hear about the passing of Sid Vicious. I got to share the ring with Sid many times. I even had a couple of brawls in the parking lot at Channel 5 in Memphis with him. Here is him manhandling me on TV. 10 bells wRESTle in Peace pic.twitter.com/9yOlyJdhak — Beau James (@kingofkingsport) August 26, 2024

We received the unfortunate news from Gunnar Eudy, Sid’s son, that Sid Vicious unfortunately passed away today after a battle with cancer and COVID! Prayers for his family and fans! pic.twitter.com/7Q72p9b3Fz — Bobby Fulton (@TheBobbyFulton) August 26, 2024

So sad to hear the news of Sid Eudy (Sid Vicious). He was a wrestler that made me want to watch a larger than life man do what he did best, that was to entertain me which he did on so many levels.I met him as a kid I was so scared. But gosh he was a super nice man! #RIP Sid — Brian Hebner (@babyhebner) August 26, 2024

Sid Eudy, best known under the monikers “Sid Vicious”, “Sycho Sid” & “Sid Justice”has passed away. Our thoughts go out to his family, friends and colleagues at this time. RIP 🌹 pic.twitter.com/Qaq7SDPD4B — WWE on TNT Sports (@wweontnt) August 26, 2024

Deeply saddened to hear about the passing to the master and ruler of the world.

Rest in peace, Sid Eudy. pic.twitter.com/VmzidfX4MY — Café De René With René Duprée (@Cafederene) August 26, 2024

Rest well, Sid. I’ll forever appreciate the good times. The microchip pitch to @CWFHMarquez! Making the sheriff’s dept drive 100mph+ from Tulsa to Enid with lights/sirens blaring only to get there when the show was over. NEVER EVER a dull moment. Life is too short. Godspeed. ❤️🙏 — Adam Pearce (@ScrapDaddyAP) August 26, 2024

SID 🕊️🙏🏽 — The Maharaja (@RajTheMaharaja) August 26, 2024

RIP big brother Sidney Eudy. No! It’s Impossible. We were always together and having fun always.He came to my gym,my house and he knew every member of my family. I spent months with him at his house with his Family My Sympathies to Sid’s wife Sabrina and(his sons)Franky&Gunner.TY pic.twitter.com/raDi3kYnoV — PCO Perfect Creation One (@PCOisNotHuman) August 26, 2024

One of my favorites of all time.

RIP. pic.twitter.com/7Y0dpQZagg — Heidi Howitzer • ハイディ・ハウイツァ (@ThundrdomeStyle) August 26, 2024

Horrible news. Our tables were beside one another at a convention and during down time we were able to talk quite a bit.

The way he spoke on how proud of his son, and family he was really stood out to me. RIP to the MASTER & RULER of the World. Condolences to the Eudy family. pic.twitter.com/uVWEIX6d2o — Andrew “The Giant” Everett 223cm (@_AndrewEverett) August 26, 2024

Rest Well Sycho Sid. One day after training my trainers had our class watching a bunch of Sid promos and segments. They used him as an example of someone that emoted and expressed emotion really well. — TAIGASTYLE (@theleemoriarty) August 26, 2024

RIP Big Sid Vicious. Always thought he was underrated AF for a top guy and a draw. Incredible presence. If you saw him live in the late 80s/early 90s, you know. Only worked one show with him (NWA 60th) but got to talk to him for a bit and he was very cool & down to earth. pic.twitter.com/tA0DfqnWUZ — The Rev Dan Wilson (@revdanwilson) August 26, 2024

Just seen that Sid Justice passed away. What an absolute hero. I once confused my parents as I started speaking through my teeth as that’s what Sid did when he said “master and ruler of the world.” Honestly can’t imagine watching wrestling when I was younger without him. So… pic.twitter.com/HoSJgycQRx — Simon Miller (@SimonMiller316) August 26, 2024

RIP Sid, one of my all time favorites. 🤜 🤛 pic.twitter.com/Ft2o8A6uzO — Truth Magnum of The Outrunners (@TruthMagnum) August 26, 2024

I'll never forget being in Madison Square Garden for this – or being terrified as a kid watching him send all of his opponents away on stretchers with a "call 911" placard RIP Sid – The Master, and The Ruler of the World. pic.twitter.com/yYLIEpY1TQ — Sam Roberts (@notsam) August 26, 2024

My dad supported my wrestling obsession as a kid but it really wasn't his thing. But whereas everything he saw was silly, Sid was not. My dad got such a kick out of Sid! These are from February 1997 at Stabler in Bethlehem, the last show my dad came to before I started on my own. pic.twitter.com/cWpw4ynIlw — Ian Riccaboni (@IanRiccaboni) August 26, 2024