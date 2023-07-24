wrestling / News
WWE News: Top 10 Cross-Brand Crowd Appearances, Latest UpUpDownDown WWE 2K23 MyRISE Video
July 23, 2023 | Posted by
– The latest episode of the WWE Top 10 is online, looking at cross-brand appearances in the crowd. You can see the video below, described as follows:
“Watch competitors from other sports-entertainment companies and brands like Goldberg, Brock Lesnar and Becky Lynch sitting in the crowd at WWE events.”
– UpUpDownDown has posted a new video of Shayna Baszler’s WWE 2K23 MyRISE playthough:
