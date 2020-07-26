wrestling / News

WWE News: Top 10 Stars Who Destroyed Big Show, Road Dogg Recalls Not Catching Cody in Cage Match

July 26, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Big Show Brock Lesnar 2003

– WWE’s latest Top 10 video is online, looking at stars who have destroyed The Big Show. You can see the video below which features Randy Orton, The Undertaker, Braun Strowman, Brock Lesnar, and more:

– Someone tagged Road Dogg in a recollection of the WWE Tag Team Championship steel cage match on Raw from February 2014, when the New Age Outlaws battled Cody and Goldust. During the match, Cody did a moonsault off the top of the cage onto Road Dogg, who didn’t quite catch him enough. Road Dogg respo0nded as you can see below:

Brock Lesnar, Cody, Road Dogg, The Big Show, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

