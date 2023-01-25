WWE News: Toxic Attraction Fool Roxane Perez & Lay Her Out On NXT, Nikkita Lyons Attacked In Parking Lot

– Toxic Attraction looked like they were about to come to blows on tonight’s WWE NXT, but it was all a swerve to fool Roxanne Perez. Tuesday night’s show saw the two taking verbal shots at each other in separate interviews, portraying jealousy and resentment after Jacy Jayne accidentally kicked Gigi Dolan in their tag team match against Roxanne Perez and Lyra Valkyria on last week’s show.

The main event segment was a Championship Summit for NXT Vengeance Day fetauring Jayne, Dolan, and Perez. The two Toxic Attraction members went off on each other, getting in each other’s faces before they turned and attacked Perez, puting her through a table and posing together:

– Nikkita Lyons was assaulted by an unknown party on tonight’s show. Late in the show, the cameras cut to the outside where a car was driving out of the danger zone that is the NXT parking lot, with Lyons on the ground holding her knee. Vic Joseph said later that Lyons had been “taken to a local medical facility” but didn’t elaborate further.