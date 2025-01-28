wrestling / News
WWE Transfer Window To End This Weekend
January 27, 2025 | Posted by
WWE has announced that the transfer window to shift talents between brands ends during Royal Rumble weekend. Michael Cole revealed on Monday’s Raw that the transfer window, which began in early December, will close this coming weekend.
It was not specified more clearly when the transfer window will end — i.e., immediately after the Rumble, on Sunday night, etc.
Thus far the transfer window has seen Logan Paul, Bayley and A-Town Down Under go to Raw and Damian Priest, The Miz, Braun Strowman, Zelina and the Wyatt Sicks go to Smackdown.
