WWE News: WWE Tried to Sign Bandido, Sarah Logan &Ray Rowe to Get Married Today, NFL Network Namedrops The Elite
– According to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, ROH’s offer to Bandido was said to be much higher than the deal that WWE offered. WWE came back with a second offer that was “dramatically higher” when they realized he had better offers on the table, and wouldn’t take the lowball offer.
– Sarah Logan and NXT star Raymond Rowe of the tag team War Machine will be getting married today.
– NFL Network’s Adam Rank was going through his picks of the week in the below video last night, namedropping the Elite and All In…
.@gkittle46 let me know when you hear it. #theELITE pic.twitter.com/XUr53Xx2zv
— Adam Rank (@adamrank) December 20, 2018
So. Well. Executed.
Love it! https://t.co/n57mUJMpON
— Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) December 20, 2018
If you can get me and Pharaoh in there next time I’ll buy you a drink https://t.co/ggUVLHiCG7
— Brandi Rhodes (@TheBrandiRhodes) December 21, 2018
This all sounds familiar but I can't quite put my finger on it. https://t.co/yUguROKjlm
— HANGMAN PAGE (@theAdamPage) December 20, 2018
This is the greatest. https://t.co/RaLnPdx4Tc
— The Young Bucks (@MattJackson13) December 20, 2018