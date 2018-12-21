WWE News: WWE Tried to Sign Bandido, Sarah Logan &Ray Rowe to Get Married Today, NFL Network Namedrops The Elite

– According to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, ROH’s offer to Bandido was said to be much higher than the deal that WWE offered. WWE came back with a second offer that was “dramatically higher” when they realized he had better offers on the table, and wouldn’t take the lowball offer.

– Sarah Logan and NXT star Raymond Rowe of the tag team War Machine will be getting married today.

– NFL Network’s Adam Rank was going through his picks of the week in the below video last night, namedropping the Elite and All In…

If you can get me and Pharaoh in there next time I’ll buy you a drink https://t.co/ggUVLHiCG7 — Brandi Rhodes (@TheBrandiRhodes) December 21, 2018

This all sounds familiar but I can't quite put my finger on it. https://t.co/yUguROKjlm — HANGMAN PAGE (@theAdamPage) December 20, 2018