wrestling / News

WWE News: WWE Tried to Sign Bandido, Sarah Logan &Ray Rowe to Get Married Today, NFL Network Namedrops The Elite

December 21, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
Bandido

– According to The Wrestling Observer Newsletter, ROH’s offer to Bandido was said to be much higher than the deal that WWE offered. WWE came back with a second offer that was “dramatically higher” when they realized he had better offers on the table, and wouldn’t take the lowball offer.

– Sarah Logan and NXT star Raymond Rowe of the tag team War Machine will be getting married today.

– NFL Network’s Adam Rank was going through his picks of the week in the below video last night, namedropping the Elite and All In…

