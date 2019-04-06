WWE News: Triple H Boasts NXT TakeOver Trends, Off-Air Note for TakeOver, Clip of AJ Styles Losing WWE 2K19 Million Dollar Challenge

– Triple H shared some tweets on last night’s NXT TakeOver: New York. He touted the show having seven of the Top 10 trends worldwide on Twitter. Triple H also shared some photos from the event, which you can see below.

7 of the top 10 trends worldwide.

#1 NXTTakeOver

#2 Walter

#5 #NXTUKTitle

#6 #NXTakeOver

#8 Matt Riddle

#9 Velveteen Dream

#10 War Raiders#WeAreNXT — Triple H (@TripleH) April 6, 2019

– WrestlingInc.com has some notes on what happened after NXT TakeOver: New York went off the air. After the show went off the air, new NXT World champion Johnny Gargano returned to the ring and continued posing with his new title belt and celebrated with the crowd.

Gargano defeated Adam Cole to win the title. After the match, he also celebrated the win with his wife Candice LeRae and the former champion Tommaso Ciampa.

– Before TakeOver, “Golden Voice” Stephan T. Benson beat AJ Styles to win $1 million in the WWE 2K19 Million Dollar Challenge at the Barclays Center. You can check out a clip of the event below.