wrestling / News
WWE News: NXT Takeover Attendance, NXT UK Stars in Attendance, Video of War Raiders & Velveteen Dream’s Entrances
April 5, 2019 | Posted by
– WWE announced a record crowd for NXT Takeover: New York. The event in Barclays Center, Brooklyn drew 15,697 fans, the biggest crowd for an NXT show yet.
– In addition to the previously-mentioned Edge and Kushida, NXT UK stars Tony Storm and Rhea Ripley were shown in the crowd for the event:
Welcome to #NXTTakeOver, @tonistorm_ & @viperpiperniven! #NXTUK pic.twitter.com/Q1ABiLXGah
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) April 5, 2019
– Here are videos for the War Raiders and Velveteem Dream’s Entrances at the PPV. War Raiders came out with an entourage of medeival warriors, while Dream had a Statue of LIberty motif to his entrance:
More Trending Stories
- Eli Drake Reveals That Almost Returning to NXT In 2015 Led To Him Getting Six-Figure Contract From Impact Wrestling
- David Starr Quits wXw, Says WWE Has Ruined Independent Wrestling, Bashes WALTER For Working With ‘Evil Corporation’ WWE
- WWE Has New Title Belts Finished, May Debut Them At WrestleMania 35
- Eric Bischoff on John Oliver’s WWE Piece: ‘It Drew Blood’