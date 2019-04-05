wrestling / News

WWE News: NXT Takeover Attendance, NXT UK Stars in Attendance, Video of War Raiders & Velveteen Dream’s Entrances

April 5, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
NXT Takeover: New York

– WWE announced a record crowd for NXT Takeover: New York. The event in Barclays Center, Brooklyn drew 15,697 fans, the biggest crowd for an NXT show yet.

– In addition to the previously-mentioned Edge and Kushida, NXT UK stars Tony Storm and Rhea Ripley were shown in the crowd for the event:

– Here are videos for the War Raiders and Velveteem Dream’s Entrances at the PPV. War Raiders came out with an entourage of medeival warriors, while Dream had a Statue of LIberty motif to his entrance:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

NXT Takeover: New York, NXT UK, The Velveteen Dream, War Raiders, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

Spotlight

More Stories

loading