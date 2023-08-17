Former WWE, UFC Executive Launches New Management Agency

Former WWE and UFC senior executive James Kimball has announced the launch of his new sports management agency. Kimball issued a press release on Thursday announcing the launch of Novo Sports Group, which will represent professional, amateur, and collegiate athletes.

The announcement notes that Novo Sports Group will aid their clients in “maximizing value in today’s dynamic sports landscape.” Kimball led the formation of WWE’s NIL program before exiting the company in February. Reports at the time said that he was fired for an ” HR violation.”

The full press release is below: