– The WWE Road to WrestleMania tour continues tomorrow with a Supershow at Rapides Coliseum in Alexandra, Louisiana. Here’s the advertised lineup:

* WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Gunther (c) vs. Jey Uso

* Cody Rhodes vs. Drew McIntyre

* LA Knight and Kevin Owens vs. Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso

* Also set to appear: Becky Lynch, Nia Jax, Sami Zayn, Bianca Belair, AJ Styles, and more.

– The next Road to WrestleMania show will be held tomorrow at the Cajundome in Lafayette, Louisiana, with the following matches advertised:

* WWE Intercontinental Championship Match: Gunther (c) vs. Jey Uso

* Cody Rhodes vs. Drew McIntyre

* LA Knight and Kevin Owens vs. Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso

* Also set to appear: Becky Lynch, Nia Jax, Sami Zayn, Bianca Belair, AJ Styles, and more.