WWE News: What Happened After Raw Ended, Charlotte Flair vs. Becky Lynch Preview, Note On NXT Talents At Raw

– A new report reveals what happened after last night’s episode of WWE Raw ended. PWInsider reports that a dark match between Bianca Belair and Becky Lynch took place, with Belair getting the pinfall victory.

– WWE posted the following video previewing Charlotte Flair vs. Becky Lynch at Survivor Series this weekend:

– The site also notes that referee Aja Smith and interviewer McKenzie Mitchell, who worked last night’s show, were the only NXT talents at the taping.