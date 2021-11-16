wrestling / News

WWE News: What Happened After Raw Ended, Charlotte Flair vs. Becky Lynch Preview, Note On NXT Talents At Raw

November 16, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Raw Bianca Belair

– A new report reveals what happened after last night’s episode of WWE Raw ended. PWInsider reports that a dark match between Bianca Belair and Becky Lynch took place, with Belair getting the pinfall victory.

– WWE posted the following video previewing Charlotte Flair vs. Becky Lynch at Survivor Series this weekend:

– The site also notes that referee Aja Smith and interviewer McKenzie Mitchell, who worked last night’s show, were the only NXT talents at the taping.

