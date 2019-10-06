WWE Announces Women’s Tag Title Match, Updated Stipulations, and More Bouts for HIAC 2019 During WWE Now Pre-Show

– Previously, WWE had only officially announced four matches for Hell in a Cell 2019 going into today’s event. During today’s live WWE Now preview show for the event earlier today, some new matches and stipulations were announced for today’s event.

First off, the previously announced Roman Reigns and Daniel Bryan vs. Erick Rowan and Luke Harper match will now be a Tornado Tag Team Match. Also, the women’s tag team champions, Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross, will defend their titles against The Kabuki Warriors.

Additionally, King Baron Corbin will face Chad Gable in a rematch from their King of the Ring finals bout. Also, The Viking Raiders and a mystery partner will face all three members of The O.C. (AJ Styles, Karl Anderson, and Luke Gallows).

Finally, Lacey Evans vs. Natalya will be held on the Hell in a Cell Kickoff show, which starts at 6:00 pm EST. You can check out the full announcement on the new matchups for today’s Hell in a Cell event below.

So here is the full updated lineup for Hell in a Cell 2019. Today’s event will be held at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California. The card will be broadcast live on the WWE Network:

* WWE Universal Championship Hell in a Cell Match: Seth Rollins vs. “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt

* Raw Women’s Championship Hell in a Cell Match: Becky Lynch vs. Sasha Banks

* Smackdown Women’s Championship Match: Bayley vs. Charlotte Flair

* Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Alexa Bliss and Nikki Cross vs. The Kabuki Warriors

* Tornado Tag Team Match: Roman Reigns and Daniel Bryan vs. Erick Rowan and Luke Harper

* King Baron Corbin vs. Chad Gable

* The Viking Raiders & Mystery Partner vs. The O.C.

* Kickoff Show Match: Natalya vs. Lacey Evans