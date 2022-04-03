wrestling / News

WWE Releases WrestleMania 38 Night One Highlight Videos: Austin vs. Owens, Cody’s Return, More

April 3, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Steve Austin Kevin Owens WrestleMania 38 Image Credit: WWE

WWE has released the highlight clips from last night’s WrestleMania 38 night one. You can see the clips below, including Kevin Owens vs. Steve Austin, Cody Rhodes’ return, and more:

Wrestlemania 38, Jeremy Thomas

