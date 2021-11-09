wrestling / News
WWE WrestleMania 38 Ticket Pre-Sale Begins, Code Available
November 9, 2021
– The WrestleMania 38 ticket pre-sale has begun today. The pre-sale code for tickets is “UNIVERSE” at SeatGeek.com (h/t Alexander Tejada and PWInsider).
The official ticket sale begins on Friday, November 12. WrestleMania 38 will be held over two nights on Saturday, April 2 and Sunday, April 3 from AT&T Stadium in Dallas/Arlington.
