WWE WrestleMania 38 Ticket Pre-Sale Begins, Code Available

– The WrestleMania 38 ticket pre-sale has begun today. The pre-sale code for tickets is “UNIVERSE” at SeatGeek.com (h/t Alexander Tejada and PWInsider).

The official ticket sale begins on Friday, November 12. WrestleMania 38 will be held over two nights on Saturday, April 2 and Sunday, April 3 from AT&T Stadium in Dallas/Arlington.