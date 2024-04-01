wrestling / News
WWE News: More WrestleMania Additions Reportedly Coming, Prime Sponsorship Update, Note On YouTube Content
April 1, 2024 | Posted by
– More additions to the WrestleMania 40 card are still on the way, according to a new report. Fightful Select reports that as of now, there are still some additions to be made to the card for the two-night event, which takes place on Saturday and Sunday.
The report notes that the additions will be made in terms of “matches, stipulations and other things.”
– WWE’s canvas sponsorship with Logan Paul’s PRIME energy drink begins this week. The sponsorship was announced in early March.
– The report finally notes that a lot of the YouTube content for WrestleMania took form some time ago.
