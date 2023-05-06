wrestling / News
WWE News: Xavier Woods Looks Back At Match that Led To New Day’s Formation, Most Wanted Treasures Clip
– Xavier Woods took a look back at the match that paved the way in his mind for The New Day’s creation. Woods posted on Twitter to commemorate a “This Day In WWE History” moment, namely is and R-Truth’s loss in a short handicap match to Rusev at Extreme Rules 2014.
Woods wrote:
“This was also the day I mentally snapped and the aftermath was creating The New Day with @TrueKofi and @WWEBigE – we don’t always understand the journey but we need every bit of it to get to the goal.”
This was also the day I mentally snapped and the aftermath was creating The New Day with @TrueKofi and @WWEBigE – we don’t always understand the journey but we need every bit of it to get to the goal. https://t.co/MAXaMMNb06
— Austin Creed (@AustinCreedWins) May 5, 2023
– WWE posted a clip from this week’s episode of Most Wanted Treasures, which airs Sunday on A&E. The video is described as follows:
“Triple H and X-Pac share some fond memories of their infamous attack on WCW and hope to track down the D-Generation X invasion Jeep.”