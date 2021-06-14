wrestling / News

WWE Shares YouTube Exclusive Match From NXT TakeOver: In Your House

June 14, 2021 | Posted by Blake Lovell
WWE NXT TakeOver In Your House 2021

As previously reported, there were plans for WWE to tape a match prior to Sunday’s NXT TakeOver: In Your House event. The company did just that, with Sarray and Zoey Stark teaming up against Aliyah and Jessi Kamea.

WWE has released the full match as a YouTube exclusive. You can watch the match below.

