WWE Shares YouTube Exclusive Match From NXT TakeOver: In Your House
June 14, 2021
As previously reported, there were plans for WWE to tape a match prior to Sunday’s NXT TakeOver: In Your House event. The company did just that, with Sarray and Zoey Stark teaming up against Aliyah and Jessi Kamea.
WWE has released the full match as a YouTube exclusive. You can watch the match below.
