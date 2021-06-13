wrestling / News
Backstage Note for NXT TakeOver: In Your House Pre-Show
June 13, 2021 | Posted by
– PWInsider reports that there won’t be a match on the NXT TakeOver: In Your House Pre-Show during the livestream. However, the report noted that WWE is taping a match today that’s going to be released as a bonus later this week, likely through social media or YouTube.
The planned matchup reportedly involves Sarray and Zoey Stark in a tag team match, but those plans might change. The pre-show will start at 7:30 pm ET and will be streaming for free on YouTube and WWE’s social channels.
Get ready for tonight with the #NXTTakeOver In Your House Pre-Show! Join @notsam, @JustinBarrasso of @SINow and @ArashMarkazi as they preview all of tonight’s action! https://t.co/nqdcpobe5s
— WWE (@WWE) June 13, 2021
