Backstage Note for NXT TakeOver: In Your House Pre-Show

– PWInsider reports that there won’t be a match on the NXT TakeOver: In Your House Pre-Show during the livestream. However, the report noted that WWE is taping a match today that’s going to be released as a bonus later this week, likely through social media or YouTube.

The planned matchup reportedly involves Sarray and Zoey Stark in a tag team match, but those plans might change. The pre-show will start at 7:30 pm ET and will be streaming for free on YouTube and WWE’s social channels.