wrestling / News
WWE’s Top 25 Instagram Pics Feature Mandy Rose, Drew McIntyre, The Rock and More
WWE has posted their latest Top 25 Instagram pics of the week post featuring photos by Mandy Rose, Drew McIntyre, The Rock and more. You can see the full post here, with a selection of the photos below:
View this post on Instagram
Its day 2 of wrestlemania which means it's the last day of #wrestlemania make up week. Today's makeup inspiration is none other than the standard, the blueprint, the legit boss, the leader of the women’s division. The G.O.A.T @sashabankswwe. Did I forget to mention I’m RICH AF! Thank you @vincemcmahonisyourboss comp your legit boss Merch @wweshop #makeupchallenge #makeup #makeuplife #sashabanks #wwe
View this post on Instagram
We walked Hobbs a mile down the road so he can get some fresh air and guess who gets to carry him all the way back home because he was too tired. I still love this lil’ SOB. And ironically, this is also how I hold and carry @kevinhart4real. Stay healthy and safe, my friends.
