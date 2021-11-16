WWN Supershow Battle Of The Belts Results: SHINE Title Changes Hands, More

WWN held their Battle of the Belts supershow on Sunday night in Clearwater, Florida with a SHINE Champion being crowned and more. You can see the results below, per Fightful:

* ACW Cruiserweight Championship Match: Alex Todd defeats Bobby Flaco (c) to win the title

* ACW Tag Team Championship Match: The Rapture (Jay Sky & Richard King) (c) defeat The Metro Brothers (Chris Metro & JC Metro)

* SHINE Nova Championship Match: The WOAD (c) def. Lexi Gomez

* ACW Heavyweight Championship Match: August Artois (c) def. Lucky Ali

* FIP Florida Heritage Championship Match: Anthony Greene def. Troy Hollywood (c) to win the title

* FIP World Heavyweight Championship Match: Karam def. Jon Davis (c) to win the title

* SHINE Tag Team Championships Match: The Hex (Allysin Kay & Marti Belle) def. DangerousLee (Kimber Lee & Stormie Lee) (c) to win the titles

* FIP Tag Team Championships Match: The Island Kings (Jaka & Sean Maluta) def. The Skulk (Adrian Alanis & Liam Gray) (c) and OAO (Hunter Law & Snoop Strikes) and The NYC Crew (Nino Cruz & Steve Pena) to win the titles

* SHINE Championship Match: Natalia Markova def. Ivelisse (c) to win the title