WWN Supershow Battle Of The Belts Results: SHINE Title Changes Hands, More
WWN held their Battle of the Belts supershow on Sunday night in Clearwater, Florida with a SHINE Champion being crowned and more. You can see the results below, per Fightful:
* ACW Cruiserweight Championship Match: Alex Todd defeats Bobby Flaco (c) to win the title
* ACW Tag Team Championship Match: The Rapture (Jay Sky & Richard King) (c) defeat The Metro Brothers (Chris Metro & JC Metro)
* SHINE Nova Championship Match: The WOAD (c) def. Lexi Gomez
#WWNLive @_TheWOAD and @lexi_gomez_ put on such a fun match!! #wwnshine #wwnbotb pic.twitter.com/neFfqLqoba
— Hangman is our King (@TheMagic_Al) November 15, 2021
* ACW Heavyweight Championship Match: August Artois (c) def. Lucky Ali
* FIP Florida Heritage Championship Match: Anthony Greene def. Troy Hollywood (c) to win the title
*AND NEW* @WWNFIP Florida Heritage Champion! #BattleOfTheBelts pic.twitter.com/AEzD2OGdEE
— Anthony Greene (@alternative_ag) November 15, 2021
* FIP World Heavyweight Championship Match: Karam def. Jon Davis (c) to win the title
* SHINE Tag Team Championships Match: The Hex (Allysin Kay & Marti Belle) def. DangerousLee (Kimber Lee & Stormie Lee) (c) to win the titles
* FIP Tag Team Championships Match: The Island Kings (Jaka & Sean Maluta) def. The Skulk (Adrian Alanis & Liam Gray) (c) and OAO (Hunter Law & Snoop Strikes) and The NYC Crew (Nino Cruz & Steve Pena) to win the titles
* SHINE Championship Match: Natalia Markova def. Ivelisse (c) to win the title
Main event time for the @WWNSHINE Championship!🏆 #WWNBOTB #BattleOfTheBelts #WWNLive #WWNShine pic.twitter.com/0kL1bjSjjE
— 🔥PHX🔥 (@AdrianCGalaviz) November 15, 2021
Our main event and these ladies are holding nothing back! @RealIvelisse @RealNMarkova #WWNShine #BattleofTheBelts #WWNBOTB pic.twitter.com/FVjrWvsrmr
— Hangman is our King (@TheMagic_Al) November 15, 2021
