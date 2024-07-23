Wyatt Sicks Save Otis From Chad Gable On WWE Raw, Uncle Howdy Takes Out Gable

The Wyatt Sicks saved Otis from an attack by Chad Gable on Raw, with Uncle Howdy wiping out Gable afterward. Monday night’s show saw Otis, Akira Tozawa, and Xavier Woods lose a match against the Final Testament and afterward, Gable came down to the ring with the Creed Brothers. Gable tore Otis and Tozawa down and gave them a chance to return to him, but Otis said no and was attacked by the trio.

At that point, the lights went off and the Wyatt Sicks came out to the stage. They distracted the Creed Brothers and Howdy appeared behind Gable, giving him a Sister Abagail.