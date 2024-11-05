Wyatt Sicks Share Video Of Miz On WWE Raw Following Last Week’s Abduction

Wyatt Sicks still have The Miz, sharing a video of the abducted WWE star on this week’s Raw. As noted after last week’s episode, the group kidnapped Miz. A video aired on Monday’s show with Miz being spoken to by Uncle Howdy, as you can see below.

Miz tried to plead his case and tell Howdy that he wanted Karrion Kross and the Final Testament, not him. Howdy said they always wanted him and didn’t care about Kross’ group, and that Miz would be burdened with the pain he’d inflicted on others until he returned to the ground.