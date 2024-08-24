– During a recent chat with A-Town Down Under (Austin Theory and Grayson Waller) on UpUpDownDown Save Point, WWE Superstar Xavier Woods recalls seeing Austin Theory wrestle for the first time. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

“Years ago, one of my very dear friends Simon Serman, he said hey I got this kid at this wrestling school, you need to come and look at him cause I think he’s very good and I want to see if there’s anything there. I went to this wrestling school, here’s Austin Theory … wrestled around with him and I said you know what your pretty good, why don’t you come on in and then the rest was him.”

Theory and Waller in action on last night’s WWE SmackDown, losing to Cody Rhodes and Kevin Owens in the main event.