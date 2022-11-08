Xia Brookside Said She Went Behind Her Dad’s Back to Train In Wrestling

NXT UK alumna Xia Brookside is the daughter of British legend Robbie Brookside, but she recently revealed that she had to go behind his back to train in the ring. Brookside spoke with Busted Open Radio and said that her father didn’t want her to train and that she secretly trained with Darren Walsh after Robbie went to the WWE Performance Center to be a trainer, only to find out Walsh did make sure that her dad was okay with it. You can check out some highlights below, (per Wrestling Inc):

On her father refusing to train her: “He never trained me. He did everything to keep me out of [wrestling]… When he left [for the WWE Performance Center], I felt like there was something missing in my life. And then I was like ‘Wait, no, this is actually what I want to do.’ And then that’s when I realized I loved wrestling – when it was taken away.”

On secretly training with Darren Walsh at 15: “I actually went to this trainer behind his back. I was like ‘Hey, Uncle Darren, my dad said I could start training with you.’ He didn’t. So I kind of like snuck in. But I found out like a year ago that Darren actually did call my dad, and they ran it past each other. He just wanted me to be trained properly.”