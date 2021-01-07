wrestling / News

WWE News: Xia Li and Boa Return to NXT, NXT Takeover Valentine’s Day Promo, William Regal Thanks Fans

January 7, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
– Xia Li and Boa made their returns to NXT at New Year’s Evil.. WWE posted a clip of the two returning with new looks and attitudes, complete with a new entrance. They were accompanied by their mystery woman and Li battled Katrina Cortez, picking up a squash win. You can see the video below:

– William Regal took to Twitter after the show to thank fans and the NXT roster and crew for a successful event:

– WWE posted the first promo for the Valentine’s Day NXT Takeover, which you can check out below:

