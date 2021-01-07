wrestling / News
WWE News: Xia Li and Boa Return to NXT, NXT Takeover Valentine’s Day Promo, William Regal Thanks Fans
– Xia Li and Boa made their returns to NXT at New Year’s Evil.. WWE posted a clip of the two returning with new looks and attitudes, complete with a new entrance. They were accompanied by their mystery woman and Li battled Katrina Cortez, picking up a squash win. You can see the video below:
– William Regal took to Twitter after the show to thank fans and the NXT roster and crew for a successful event:
Thank you very much indeed to everyone who watched, competed and the crew for tonight’s @WWENXT #NXTNYE. It is my honour to work with and for you.
— William Regal (@RealKingRegal) January 7, 2021
– WWE posted the first promo for the Valentine’s Day NXT Takeover, which you can check out below:
