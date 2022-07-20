Xyon Quinn Says ‘The Shackles Are Off’ Following Recent Heel Turn

In an interview with The Sporting News, Xyon Quinn spoke about his recent heel turn in WWE NXT 2.0 and said that the ‘shackles are off’. Here are highlights:

On playing a heel vs. playing a face: “You’re a lot more restricted when you’re a baby, so when the shackles are off, you have a bit more fun. I think that’s what he is starting to experience at the moment. He’s finding a rhythm and things are going in the right way for him. It was a pretty smooth transition. I think coming into the ring, already being the bigger person usually in the match, people tend to look at you in that light already – you should be the bad person. I kind of took advantage of that and took the shackles off and I got to be a bit more free and a bit more me. I think showing aggression is one of my strong points, but also doing it with a bit of cheek and making Xyon Quinn the person who is basically ‘The Terminator’. He got tired of people not trusting him and people breaking his trust, and he decided to go south. He is obviously still a person that runs it straight, just in a different direction. I’ve always liked the dark horse approach. The way I envisioned him to be introduced, I didn’t want him to be a favorite.”

On working to go to the main roster: “It’s definitely got to be a contributing factor. I believe I’m already in the mix (to move to Raw or SmackDown). You have to establish who you are and you’ve got to be liked. It all comes down to Vince (McMahon). If he likes you and he sees what he sees, he gets what he gets and that’s how it works. All the coaches, all the teachers and all the producers all report back and it just gets taken into account. That’s all this whole place is about – it’s a journey and at the moment, I’m in an exciting time of my journey.”