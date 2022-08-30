wrestling / News
WWE News: Young Fan Recreates Undertaker’s Entrance, WWE 2K22 Alert Code
August 29, 2022 | Posted by
– A young fan used a hibachi to recreate the Undertaker’s entrance, and WWE shared the video online. You can see the video below, originally posted to TikTok by user roknowswrestling:
.@undertaker x hibachi 🙌🔥
(🎥 roknowswrestling | TikTok) pic.twitter.com/k9HAsZObWP
— WWE (@WWE) August 29, 2022
– WWE Games has shared a special Clash at the Castle alert code for WWE 2K22. The code allows fans to redeem it for 2 Superstars Series I packs, 1 Forged Series I pack, and 3000 MFP in MyFACTION mode:
🚨 NEW ALERT CODE! 🚨
Redeem this Clash at the Castle 🏰 Locker Code to receive the following in MyFACTION:
💥 2x Superstars Series I packs
💥 1x Forged Series I pack
💥 3000 MFP#WWECastle #WWE2K22 pic.twitter.com/EzTEybQjye
— #WWE2K22 (@WWEgames) August 29, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Vince Russo Claims He Has Been Consulting USA Network About WWE
- Kurt Angle On His WWE SummerSlam 2002 Match With Rey Mysterio, Why They Embraced Being Opening Match
- Kenny Omega Takes Shot At Will Ospreay, Says His Merchandise Sales Are ‘Putrid’
- Note On Butch’s Wrestling Attire at Last Night’s Smackdown Taping (SPOILERS)