Yuji Nagata’s Blue Justice XIV Results 10.6.24: Nagata Teams With Jun Akiyama, More

NJPW held Yuji Nagata’s Blue Justice XIV on Sunday morning, and the results are online. You can see the full results from the Togane, Japan below, per POST Wrestling:

* Daiki Nagai, Katsuya Murashima & Oleg Boltin def. Masatora Yasuda, Shoma Kato & Toru Yano

* Bad Luck Fale, Caveman Ugg & Taiji Ishimori def. Hartley Jackson, Mikey Nicholls & Shane Haste

* SHO & Yoshinobu Kanemaru def. DOUKI & TAKA Michinoku

* Hiromu Takahashi & Yota Tsuji def. Jakob Austin Young & Jeff Cobb

* Hiroshi Tanahashi, Shota Umino & Tomohiro Ishii def. Dick Togo, EVIL & Yujiro Takahashi

* Hirooki Goto, YOSHI-HASHI, Kevin Knight, KUSHIDA & Tomoaki Honma def. Clark Connors, David Finlay, Drilla Moloney, Gabe Kidd & Gedo

* Kosei Fujita, Ryohei Oiwa & Zack Sabre Jr. def. BUSHI, Shingo Takagi & Tetsuya Naito

* Jun Akiyama & Yuji Nagata def. Atsushi Kotoge & Go Shiozaki