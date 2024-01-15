Zac Efron Praises Professional Wrestlers After Iron Claw Role

Zac Efron has a lot of respect for pro wrestlers after his starring role in The Iron Claw. Efron played Kevin Von Erich in the film, and he posted to Instagram to pay tribute to the workers in the business on Sunday.

Efron wrote:

“I have so much admiration and respect for the world of Professional Wrestling and to the sacrifice and dedication of the athletes…

These guys tour for MONTHS putting their bodies on the line everyday to perform.

Was an honor to step into the ring and learn from one of the best @chavoguerrerojr”