Zachary Wentz Gets First Booking Since WWE Release

The former Nash Carter has his first booking since he was released from WWE last month. As you may recall, Carter was released from WWE after allegations of abuse against him by his wife Kimber Lee led to her sharing a photo of him sporting a Hitler mustache and doing a Nazi salute. Carter was reportedly released due to the photo and not the abuse allegations.

Circle 6 announced on Monday that Carter — now using his pre-WWE ring name of Zachary Wentz — is set to appear at the Circle 6 X No Peace Underground show in Orlando, Florida on May 21st. You can see the announcement below: