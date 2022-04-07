Nash Carter Reportedly Fired Over Photo Of Him Imitating Hitler

As we reported yesterday, WWE reportedly fired NXT tag team champion Nash Carter after several allegations of abuse made by his wife Kimber Lee. Lee also shared a photo of Carter imitating Hitler and doing a Nazi salute. WWE has yet to confirm Carter’s release.

According to the latest Wrestling Observer Radio, Carter was fired over the Hitler photo, not the abuse allegations. According to the report, Nick Khan is of the belief that people are innocent until proven guilty and you can’t fire someone without proof. With this situation, definitive proof is not available for that.