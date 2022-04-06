WWE Reportedly Releases MSK’s Nash Carter

– Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp reports that WWE has released NXT Tag Team Champion Nash Carter from the company. Carter’s release follows recent allegations of domestic abuse that were made by his wife, wrestler Kimber Lee.

Nash Carter (nee Zachary Green) and tag team partner Wes Lee just recently regained the NXT Tag Team Titles last Saturday at NXT Stand & Deliver, beating Imperium and The Creed Brothers in a Triple Threat Match to win back the titles. On last night’s NXT, WWE announced that MSK would be defending their titles against the team of Grayson Waller and Sanga on next week’s show. Clearly, that match is no longer happening.

Earlier this week, Kimber Lee posted another tweet to her Twitter account, alleging abuse by Carter, which included photos of her face after being assaulted by Carter. Yesterday, Lee posted a photo of Carter allegedly imitating Adolf Hitler.

WWE has not yet issued a statement on the release. Carter himself has not commented on the allegations. It’s unknown how WWE NXT plans on handling the current NXT tag team title situation.

Carter and tag team partner Wes Lee, formerly part of the wrestling trio known as The Rascalz, signed with WWE in late 2020 after finishing up in Impact Wrestling and becoming free agents.