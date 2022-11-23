Zack Clayton On Being Signed to AEW, JWoww Possibly Appearing On Screen

Zack Clayton is signed on with AEW full-time, and he recently talked about what that contract means to him and whether JWoww may end up on AEW TV. Clayton, who is a member of the Jersey Shore Family Vacation cast and is engaged to Jersey Shore vet Jenni “JWoww” Farley, spoke with TV Insider for a new interview. You can check out the highlights below:

On being officially signed to AEW: “Signing a full-time deal is something I’m very excited about. It has been coming I feel for quite some time…I’ve had conversations with them for quite some time. I figured it was coming when I was put on the road every week for about a month or two straight.”

On who made the actual offer to him: “Christopher Daniels was the one who offered me the contract and handed it to me. We spoke internally with a few other people. It was great. Everyone was very happy for me. I was appreciative of their help and support. I have plenty of support there, which is great.”

On how receptive AEW was to him continuing to do Jersey Shore Family Vacation: “That’s something I spoke to them about during negotiations for a contract. They were more than happy to fulfill that request because that was something I was doing previously. They have allowed me to do that and other things I do right now, which is great.”

On JWoww being at Rampage and Full Gear: “She is a really big supporter of mine. It’s really important to me. She came along because she wanted to. She wanted to see how it was. She has been to shows before, but this one she came backstage and stayed the entire night. She got to see everything from start to finish. It was important to me because just like she brings me into her world, I wanted to do the same. When I had my match on Friday, she walked out to the crowd and watched my match, and hung out with everybody.”

On JWoww’s involvement in sensory inclusiveness nonprofit KultureCity: “She has been a board member of KultureCity for four years. We are really getting KultureCity tied in with AEW. That’s another role I’m taking on as well. I’m really helping the tie-in connection and expanding on the relationship backstage. It’s a great cause and something we care deeply about. It’s something we want to work on in a big way.”

On if JWoww is open to being on AEW TV in a storyline or managing: “Perhaps. Funny enough, 150 people asked her that same question over the weekend, which is great because that tells me it’s something people want to see. That means it’s going to be good if it does happen, which I hope it could under the right circumstances. We’ll see. We joke that she is a little crowd-shy. There were some ideas I had in Newark. It didn’t happen this time, but maybe next time we roll around another big show. We’ll see what happens. I know we’re going to be on the West Coast for a while. We have a big start to the year, and maybe next time we come around we can make something work.”

On his goals in AEW: “My main goal now is to get on TV each week and build up some big moments.”