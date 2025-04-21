Zack Sabre Jr. Announced For MLP Northern Rising

Zack Sabre Jr. is set to make his Maple Leaf Pro debut at MLP Northern Rising. The company announced on Sunday that Sabre will compete at the May 10th show, as you can see below.

“He’s a former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion, two-time IWGP World Television Champion, and one of the world’s most gifted submission wrestlers and now @ZackSabreJr is headed to MAPLE LEAF PRO for #MLPNorthernRising at the Mattamy Athletic Centre (formerly Maple Leaf Gardens) on May 10 in Toronto! Who will the British Master be facing?

