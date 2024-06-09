Zack Sabre Jr. Praises Orange Cassidy Following Challenge For AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door

Zack Sabre Jr. thinks a lot of Orange Cassidy, praising the AEW star after challenging him to a match at AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door. As noted, Sabre issued a challenge to Cassidy for the June 30th PPV on last night’s Collision. He spoke about Cassidy following his match at NJPW Dominion and said that Cassidy is a top-tier wrestler he can’t wait to face.

“I think it’s official, right?,” Sabre said (per Fightful). “Zack Sabre Jr [versus] Orange Cassidy, first-time singles match. The only people that think Orange bollocks, Orange Cassidy is a joke are fucking idiots. Orange Cassidy is an elite, elite wrestler. Anyone that doesn’t think so is a fool.”

He continu7ed, “But most importantly, I’m kickstarting my summer holiday tour. This summer’s gonna be the biggest in my career. I’m gonna main-event Arena Mexico for the first time. I’m gonna pop over to AEW, tap out Orange Cassidy, and I’m going to come and win the G1 Climax. This year is just beginning for Zack Sabre Jr.”

The two were part of a four-way match at last year’s Forbidden Door.