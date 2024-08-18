Zack Sabre Jr. Wins NJPW G1 Climax 34, IWGP World Title Shot At King of Pro Wrestling

Zack Sabre Jr. is the winner of this year’s G1 Climax. Sabre defeated Yota Tsuji in the finals of the tournament on Sunday morning to warn a shot at the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship. Sabre made Tsuji tap out after a back and forth affair to pick up the finals victory and you can see a clip from the match below.

Following the match, Sabre announced that he would not wait until Wrestle Kingdom as is traditional for the G1 Climax winner and instead would challenge for the title at NJPW King of Pro Wrestling on October 14.

Sabre becomes the first foreign-born wrestler to win the G1 Climax since Kenny Omega won it in 2016, the fourth such star overall to win the tournament and the first British competitor to do so.