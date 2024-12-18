Zak Knight Says He Wants To Become A ‘Core Member’ of AEW

In an interview with Cruising with Kayfabe (via Fightful, Zak Knight spoke about his goals in AEW and said that he wants to be a staple of AEW, someone that the fans know they’ll be entertained by. Knight joined the company in in late 2023 as part of ROH, then wrestled for AEW back in April.

He said: “Everyone in the locker room wants to be world champion. Rightly so, you need that mindset. However, my goal is not to become world champ the next two or three years. Of course, I’m gonna say, ‘I’m gonna be champion.’ My goal is to cement myself as a core member of AEW, someone that, when I’m coming out weekly, you’re going, ‘Alrlght, we’re gonna get entertained.’ Whether he’s the champion or whether he’s winning, losing, whether he’s got a four-minute match or a fourteen-minute match, we’re gonna get entertained by Zak Knight. That is the title that I’m working towards.“