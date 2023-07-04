Zak Zodiac Discusses His Famous Family, Says He’s “Lived In A Lot Of Shadows”

Speaking recently with Talk is Jericho, indie wrestler Zak Zodiac shared some details about working in the same industry as his sister Saraya (via Wrestling Inc). Zodiac explained that it can be difficult trying to establish himself in the wake of his better-known siblings and expressed confidence that his own opportunities are just around the corner. You can find a few highlights from Zodiac and listen to the complete podcast below.

On if being known as Saraya’s brother has been a problem: “You know what? At the beginning, yeah. But now I’m never gonna get away from that. She’s a worldwide megastar. And yeah, everyone’s always like, ‘Are you the brother of Paige or Saraya?’ And I’m like, ‘Yeah. That’s me. I don’t have a name.'”

On being overshadowed by more than one sibling: “Once you start getting to sort of ’05, ’06, you had people like FWA [Frontier Wrestling Alliance] coming in, which at that point my brother was so hot on the indy scene. It was really hard to try and get on these shows because my brother was [the] top dog.”

On the arc of his own journey and his hope for the future: “My whole career, you know, I had my dad who was The Superflys. He was known as one of the best tag teams this country had ever produced. I had my mum, who’s known as one of the best technical submission wrestlers, and that’s worldwide. Then my brother come onto the scene. He was incredible. He was so unique. He was super fast running the ropes. He was a hard hitter. Everyone loved him. And then when they started slowing, I’m thinking, ‘This is my time.’ And then my sister gets signed [by WWE]. So, I’ve lived in a lot of shadows. But right now, [in] 2023, I believe there’s not a shadow that’s overcasting me. I’m Zak Zodiac. I’m stepping out of the shadows, and the spotlight is finally coming this way. It’s taken 20 years, but it’s coming this way.”