WWE Files Trademark for ‘Zayda Ramier’

WWE filed a trademark for “Zayna Ramier” on March 31st, reports Fightful.

Angela Quentina Arnold, formerly AQA, made her NXT in-ring debut on March 31st, teaming up with Gigi Dolin (Priscilla Kelly) in a loss to Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell.

Ramier trained at Booker T’s Reality of Wrestling school.

Details on the trademark are below.