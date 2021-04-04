wrestling / News
WWE Files Trademark for ‘Zayda Ramier’
WWE filed a trademark for “Zayna Ramier” on March 31st, reports Fightful.
Angela Quentina Arnold, formerly AQA, made her NXT in-ring debut on March 31st, teaming up with Gigi Dolin (Priscilla Kelly) in a loss to Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell.
Ramier trained at Booker T’s Reality of Wrestling school.
Details on the trademark are below.
ZAYDA RAMIER trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibitions and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer rendered live and through broadcast media including television and radio, and via the internet or commercial online service; providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment via an online community portal; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information; fan club services, namely, organizing sporting events in the field of wrestling for wrestling fan club members; organizing social entertainment events for entertainment purposes for wrestling fan club members; providing online newsletters in the fields of sports entertainment; online journals, namely blogs, in the field of sports entertainment.
