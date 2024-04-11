Zelina Vega Accused Of Taking Advantage Of Gear Creators, Posts Response

Zelina Vega has been accused of taking advantage of some of the creators of her custom ring gear, and she issued a response on Thursday. Mecha Musume, a custom merchandise and attire shop, posted to Instagram to note that she had several issues in dealing with Vega with gear she created.

Musume said that Vega have her the wrong address for some gear which resulted in their being damaged and having to be reshipped. She noted that Vega got the gear “practically for free” and severely underpaid for them. She wrote in full:

“WWE Wrestler Zelina Vega with the custom Mecha Chancla we designed, printed and hand stoned one by one that she practically got for free and severely under paid me for. Also wasted my time on a pair of cuffs, Mech wings and headset, all hand stoned. She gave me the wrong address which resulted in my wings getting cooked in the hot 100 degree florida sun, melting it essentially, having to reship it, and then finding out the time specified was too late, then having a piece detach due to melted pieces from again…it getting damaged from being delivered to her old address that she THOUGHT she could pick it up from. It was literally something so fixable and yet she said it was my fault and a skill issue as well as her “assistant” saying I’m unprofessional for even saying it’s anything but my work and my skills suck. She got all that (commission valued at $2.5k) for $900 with a promise of exposure and I had to refund multiple customers and reject new orders to get this done, hours upon hours of 3d designing everything, bedazzling everything one by one, custom painting everything, attaching LEDs, crystalizzing the transparent parts of the wings, etc. A labor that should have taken months, I did in 2 and a half to 3 weeks non stop breaks and no sleep. And guess what? Only for her to return everything, dispute the total amount without deducting what she kept via paypal and keeping the chancla and headset for practically change. All of that…for nothing and to have expensive stuff for Temu price. As a Puerto Rican, you are literally a disgrace and 100% not for your people, let alone small businesses. Safe to say I will never work with a celebrity that tries to scam me for cheap services and practically free items again and I will never bedazzle either, but still pretty cool to witness my piece on TV and the world seeing it. Of course there’s no tag, but that’s nothing new guys. I definitely don’t want to work with celebrities or influencers anymore, they always expect super cheap or free stuff and excessive labor just because it’s them. I AM HUMAN TOO, I HAVE BILLS TO PAY, I NEED TO EAT. THIS IS NOT A CHINESE SWEATSHOP OR MAJOR CORP, ITS A ONE WOMAN ARMY.”

Another creator, @sangrebomb on Twitter, shared screenshots of a conversation in he had a negative experience dealing with Vega as you can see below.

Vega reactivated her her Twitter to comment on the matter, writing:

“Welp, had to reactivate Twitter just to correct people. Screenshots, photos & videos to come. Last thing my husband and I are, are scammers, so! Time to make things clear. Alllll of it. And for the people who want to threaten, lie and create fake “new scam scenarios” to jump on the hate train because they think it’s fun and cool for social media, do better.. bcz you’re about to be proven very wrong.” “**I do not want any hate sent to ANY of the people (including Mecha) or situations that I’m about to clear up** if you’re a fan of mine, please don’t. This isn’t meant to be “twitter fun” but I do have the right to defend myself. Excuse the slow responses as it is a travel day. None of my other gear makers have ever had an issue with me and if they did, we handled it in person. My intent, despite being highly upset at what trolls blew this up to be, is to get to a place where everyone feels ok about things as I thought that is where my team and her got to. Once it left my hands (I was moving, working and dealing with a sick family member) I left it in their hands and it seemed to be settled. Starting with @sangrebomb because Mecha is a lot more involved and I’m going to be recording a video, not that you can tag a person that blocked you on IG anyway: I asked “would you be interested, do you want compensation, they said no. I still offered everything else and even surprised them by getting them tix and brought them backstage to say thank you personally. They went back on the original agreement and wasn’t clear about what they now wanted and I stopped using their image on the controllers and respectfully cut ties. How am I the bad guy here?”

this happened years ago. i thought i did something wrong for asking for credit/compensation and i was young so i didn’t have any experience working with a celebrity/i was kindly brought backstage during a show https://t.co/mwyLJXw7GO pic.twitter.com/G8cDgXj7ma — SANGRE 💣 (@sangrebomb) April 11, 2024