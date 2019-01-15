WWE News: Zelina Vega Appearing at Mortal Kombat 11 Reveal Event, New John Cena Celtic Warrior Workouts Video

– Zelina Vega is set to appear at this Thursday’s Mortal Kombat 11 reveal event. Vega posted to Twitter to note that she will be at the event. The news comes as Ronda Rousey is rumored to be announced as the voice of Sonya Blade in the game.

– Sheamus has posted a new video to his Celtic Warrior Workouts channel, with another appearance from John Cena: