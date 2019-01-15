wrestling / News

WWE News: Zelina Vega Appearing at Mortal Kombat 11 Reveal Event, New John Cena Celtic Warrior Workouts Video

January 15, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Zelina Vega

– Zelina Vega is set to appear at this Thursday’s Mortal Kombat 11 reveal event. Vega posted to Twitter to note that she will be at the event. The news comes as Ronda Rousey is rumored to be announced as the voice of Sonya Blade in the game.

– Sheamus has posted a new video to his Celtic Warrior Workouts channel, with another appearance from John Cena:

article topics :

John Cena, Mortal Kombat 11, Sheamus, Zelina Vega, Jeremy Thomas


Loading...

Spotlights

loading




More Stories

loading