Zelina Vega wanted to go all out for her Bakersfield Brawl match on WWE SmackDown a couple of weeks ago. Vega battled Piper Niven in the match, and she spoke with the Lightweights Podcast about the ideas she had that got shot down. You can see some highlights below (per Fightful):

On the match being her first hardcore bout: “My first hardcore match ever. So funny to say, cause I’ve been doing this since I was 17, I’m 34 now. Yeah, never did a hardcore match ever. It just wasn’t presented to me like, ‘Oh, this is what we’re doing today’ until like this week. I was like, ‘Oh, can I jump off the tron?’ They’re just like, ‘No, no you can’t. We still need to save some oohs and aahs for Money In The Bank tomorrow and you need to just live, you know?’”

On wanting to do a Tron dive: “I’m like, ‘Eventually, I’m going to do it.’ I was a huge Jeff Hardy mark when I was a kid, like ridiculous. So, anything that he’s done, I just want to do that at some point. I don’t care what it takes or what it looks like, I want to do that. I even asked — they set up some of the ladders and I was like, ‘Can I use the ladders? Can I jump off the ladders?’ They were like, ‘No, we need to save some of it for tomorrow, like we can’t just give everything away the day before.’ Which makes sense, but I was also like — it was like a playground for me. I was just like, what can I do, what can I do? Everyone thinks I’m crazy, but I was just like, ‘No, I want to make this really good and just see how we can make it different.’ They called it a Bakersfield Brawl, so I was like, there’s no specifics so what could we really do here?”

On her barbed wire chancla pitch: “I was like, ‘Can we put barbwire on a chancla?’ They’re like, ‘No.’ They’re like, ‘No blood, no guts, just take it easy.’”