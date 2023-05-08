Zelina Vega Comments On WWE Backlash Match & Fan Support, Vows To Be Champion Someday

Zelina Vega took to social media to comment on her emotional match at WWE Backlash and the big reaction she got from the Puerto Rico audience. Vega posted to her Instagram to comment on her match against Rhea Ripley, thanking the fans and the people who made her gear for the show. She also noted that “This is not over, this is just the beginning.. someday I will become @wwe Women’s Champion.”

You can see the full post below:

“Yo soy Boricua…pa’que tu lo sepas!!!

I woke up this morning with happy tears rolling down my face and PRAAAAYING that it wasn’t a dream like it always was.

I wish I could hug every. single. one of you in the audience and everyone sending their love from home. You have NO IDEA how much this meant to me. This weekend.. my life changed forever. I’m so honored.. so grateful and feel incredibly blessed to have had the support I had last night.. from the fans, my beautiful family, my hero’s, to my coworkers.. to finally hearing HHH say “I’m so proud of you.” …and he was talking to me this time I’m crying even typing this. To represent my people IN Puerto Rico.. man, I’ll never ever forget this.. neither will my family.. and I promise, you’ll get all of me EVERY TIME. This is not over, this is just the beginning.. someday I will become @wwe Women’s Champion.

“A hero is not one who never falls, it’s the one who gets up again and again.. never losing sight of their dreams.” – Rock Lee

MASSIVE THANK YOU to the village that created the masterpiece I wore yesterday. @herhandstyles stayed with me every step of the way making sure my hair was on point! #teamNOsleep @usamaishtay worked so hard on the whole outfit AND BEAUTIFUL FLAG.. I felt like a super hero, a princess and rockstar all at once! #LaReina @bfabulous1 slayed my make up and made sure that no matter how hard I cried, I’d still glitter like gold! @mache275 them crystals bruh!!! insanely iconic kicks! @tansby_lp for getting my tan just right and accentuating my abs

I’m SO LUCKY to have you all

Puerto Rico.. I love you!!

#LWO mi familia.. I’m honored to stand alongside all of you. Thank you for having my back and inspiring me to keep fighting. @619iamlucha @escobarwwe @joaquinwilde_ @deltoro_wwe @badbunnypr @iambeckyg

And now, I get to be the arms of my 7 fur babies & my incredibly supportive and loving husband @malakaiblxck .. I wouldn’t be where I am personally or professionally without him. Have to say, hitting the 619 for Rey, shimmying for Eddie Guerrero and then dropping Rhea with a meteora for my husband was the coolest thing ever.

Daddy, I love you.”