Zelina Vega Would Like to See Melina Back in WWE

Zelina Vega is a proponent for Melina to make her WWE return. The LWO member recently spoke with Ring The Belle and noted that she’s close with Melina and would love to see her return to the company.

“Melina, I love you,” Vega said (per Fightful). “It was her birthday. We went to Hawaii. I guess there was that trip. But then we’ve had so many — we also did like a cross-country trip to California to Florida. My God, it was like, we brought our dogs with us. We just went everywhere. I think the biggest thing for her and I was just not tying ourselves down to anything specific. It was just like, ‘We’ll see where the wind takes us, and that’s where we’re gonna go,'” said Vega. “I feel like if her and I got to do it again, I would say we’d have to go to like Japan or something.”

When it was joked that the two could travel to WWE together. Vefa said, “I would love to have her back. I’d want her here like tomorrow. I love that.”

Melina last appeared for WWE at the 2022 Royal Rumble.