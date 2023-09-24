Zilla Fatu Thinks Jey Uso Needs Jacob Fatu and Himself for the Next Phase of the Bloodline’s Story

In a recent interview with Apples & Grapes, Zilla Fatu offered his opinion on what the next act of The Bloodline’s narrative in WWE should look like (via Fightful). Fatu put forward a concept where he and Jacob Fatu join Jey Uso in opposition to Roman Reigns for an inter-family conflict. You can find a highlight on the subject and watch the full interview below.

On his pitch for the next stage of The Bloodline’s story: “You have Solo, Jimmy, and Roman on SmackDown. Jey is the only Bloodline member on Raw. He’s the babyface on Raw and beefing with everybody in the back. How can he keep himself lit and take over? I feel like they need to get me and Jacob Fatu. They need to sign us and put us on Raw and have us form our own Bloodline and somehow incorporate maybe us going to SmackDown and confronting them, ‘Y’all need to move right. This family is built off loyalty and respect. You’re not showing none of that.’ Have Roman talk his shit and us just feuding. Instead of it being Tribal Combat, it’ll be Tribal Warfare. The three-on-three would have to be maybe at WrestleMania or some big pay-per-view. The lineup is so perfect because if we do a three-one-three, it’s twin vs. twin, Samoan Spike vs. Samoan Spike, and Jacob vs. Roman, I got goosebumps. That would turn up. We thought SummerSlam was something, but what I’m talking about Tribal Warfare and we’re all fighting to be Tribal Chief. F the belt and other stuff. We’re fighting for the necklace. That’s big and something different. There’s a lot of truth in it.”