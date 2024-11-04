Zilla Fatu Praises Shelton Benjamin, Says It’s a ‘Blessing’ To Have Him On His Side

Zilla Fatu says that he’s learned a lot from Shelton Benjamin, praising the AEW star and WWE alumnus. Fatu weighed in on working with Benjamin in his interview with MuscleManMalcolm, noting that Benjamin deserves more praise from the wrestling world.

“Shelton, he’s real big on health and just making sure that I’m healthy and I don’t just do all this wild stuff,” Fatu said (per Fightful). “Shelton, he’s not only giving me advice inside the ring, he just gives me advice outside the ring, and just like in general. I talked to him every other day. To have him on my side as a coach, as a mentor, as a friend, as a black ‘Uce, it’s just a blessing.”

He continued, “Matter of fact, I think the world needs to give Shelton Benjamin his flowers, and they just need to praise Him. Alright? Give him his flowers. Because not only he deserves it, he earned it, and he’s still doing it after 20 years at a high level, just the other day, like you said, against Lio Rush. Sorry for Lio Rush, you took that ass-whoopin’. But I love Shelton, man.”

Benjamin is in AEW now and is again allied with MVP and Bobby Lashley, the latter of whom made his debut on last week’s Dynamite.