Zoey Stark Injured, Removed From Match On WWE Raw

Zoey Stark suffered a nasty-looking knee injury during her match on this week’s WWE Raw. As previously noted, Stark was taken out of the triple threat Money in the Bank qualifying match against Kairi Sane and Rhea Ripley on Monday’s show.

Stark went for a missle dropkick but her landed bad on her knee, which bent the wrong way. As you can see below, Stark was checked on by officials and carried to the back.

Michael Cole mentioned that Starks may have re-injured her knee; she previously suffered a torn ACL, MCL and miniscus back in 2021.

Zoey Stark with an unfortunate landing from the missile drop-kick. She has been helped to the back.#WWERAW pic.twitter.com/7VjJyC5Fgp — Wrestle Ops (@WrestleOps) May 20, 2025