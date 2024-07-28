Zoey Stark Weighs In On Potential Future Run-In With Trish Stratus

Zoey Stark says that she’s find with Trish Stratus, as long as the WWE Hall of Famer stays out of her way. Stark and Stratus had an alliance in 2023, albeit one that ended acrimoniously after Stratus lost to Becky Lynch at WWE Payback and blamed Stark. Ringside Collectibles spoke with Stark at San Diego Comic-Con over the weekend and asked her about the potential for any future encounters with her former mentor.

“I mean, I do need [an action figure two-pack set] with Trish,” Stark said (per Fightful). “I don’t know [if there’s going to be any more to that story.] I guess we’ll find out. As long as she stays out of my way, we’re good.”

Stratus last appeared for WWE as the host of WWE Money in the Bank earlier this month.