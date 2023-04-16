wrestling / News
Zoey Stark vs. Roxanne Perez Added To Tuesday’s WWE NXT
April 15, 2023 | Posted by
WWE has announced a match between Zoey Stark and Roxanne Perez for Tuesday’s episode of WWE NXT on the USA Network. The lineup includes:
* NXT Tag Championship: Gallus (c) vs. The Dyad vs. The Creed Brothers
* NXT North American Championship: Wes Lee (c) vs. Charlie Dempsey
* Roxanne Perez vs. Zoey Stark
After the two traded barbs this past week, @roxanne_wwe and @ZoeyStarkWWE will go one-on-one THIS TUESDAY on #WWENXT!
📺 8/7c on @USANetwork pic.twitter.com/1RBz9PA7B0
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) April 15, 2023
More Trending Stories
- Chris Jericho Hints At Not Wanting To Work With CM Punk
- More on Vince McMahon Taking Part in WWE Creative Again, How Involved He Was With Smackdown
- Note On Why AEW Chose Wembley Stadium For First London Event
- Kevin Nash Says Roman Reigns’ Title Reign Needs To Hit 1,000 Days, Would Turn Cody Rhodes Heel After Win