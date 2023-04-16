wrestling / News

Zoey Stark vs. Roxanne Perez Added To Tuesday’s WWE NXT

April 15, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE NXT New Logo Image Credit: WWE

WWE has announced a match between Zoey Stark and Roxanne Perez for Tuesday’s episode of WWE NXT on the USA Network. The lineup includes:

* NXT Tag Championship: Gallus (c) vs. The Dyad vs. The Creed Brothers
* NXT North American Championship: Wes Lee (c) vs. Charlie Dempsey
* Roxanne Perez vs. Zoey Stark

