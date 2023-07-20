Zoey Stark Reveals When She Found Out She Was Being Paired With Trish Stratus

Zoey Stark has been aligned with Trish Stratus since WWE Night of Champions, and she recently revealed when she found out about the pairing. Stark appeared on The Zaslow Show and talked about her partnership with Stratus and more; you can check out the highlights below (per Fightful):

On working with Stratus: “It’s great. It really is a dream come true. Never did I think I would get to work with Trish Stratus and get to have her as a mentor, but looking across the ring and seeing Becky Lynch, it’s insane.”

On if she spoke with Stratus before they were paired: “I met her once, and it was one of those things where I was backstage and introducing myself to people. She was super nice and next thing I know, when I actually got the phone call to go to Saudi, I still didn’t quite know what was going on, I just knew I was going to Saudi. Trish, on the plane, looked at me and was like, ‘Did you hear the news?’ From there, she was super cool and so easy to talk to and learn from. On the flight there and the flight back, we went to the UK, we’ve been sitting and talking to each other. These are long flights, so we got to learn a lot about each other.”

On Stratus’ influence on her as a wrestler: “I grew up watching wrestling, I was a lifelong fan, it was all I ever wanted to do. To be able to sit and work with her, it was mind-blowing, to say the least. She has been super cool and the fact that she will message me back and answer questions and help me out along this journey is insane. I am learning from one of the best to do it in the business. She was the main event (on Raw against Lita in 2004), that for me, as a female, showed me ‘girls can actually do this and be taken seriously.’ If there’s no Trish Stratus, there’s no Becky Lynch. Becky’s career has been as amazing as it has been because Trish Stratus was able to do what she did. I really have to thank Trish for my career because she helped me realize [she could be a wrestler].”